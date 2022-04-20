Viral video of NY 8-year-old boy being put in patrol car prompts investigation

SYRACUSE, NY - A video of an 8-year-old boy being led to a police car in tears in New York on Tuesday has gone viral.
The man who recorded the incident claims the child was being arrested over stealing a bag of chips in Syracuse.
The video has prompted an internal review by police, who say the child was not handcuffed, arrested or charged. They say they brought him home and met with his father.
But authorities say they’re still reviewing body camera video from all three officers and from a nearby surveillance camera.
The video has many people questioning what happened and why.
WSTM's Allura Leggard spoke with the man who recorded the video and a policing expert on how the entire situation was handled.
When Kenneth Jackson saw police leading the 8-year-old to a patrol car on Syracuse's north side, he says he felt compelled to start recording.
“I felt his terror and decided to intervene," said Jackson.
In the video, Jackson says it was all over a bag of chips.
Jackson said he felt police didn't handle the situation properly.
“There's a way that the police need to interact with kids and what they did that day was completely unacceptable," Jackson said.
But John Jay policing expert Keith Taylor says that after seeing the video himself, police did what they are supposed to.
Detaining the 8-year-old, putting him in the car, and driving him back home to his family.
“You don't see any inappropriate use of force by the officers, Taylor said. "They're simply doing their job.”
The video shows Jackson yelling at officers to let the boy go and officers raising their voices at Jackson saying he doesn't know what's happening.
When Leggard asked Jackson if he wished he handled the interaction he had with police differently, he said in some ways, yes.
“Maybe I could've tone down my dialect, the profanity, things of that nature. Those things I could've done," Jackson said. "As far as handling it different, I wouldn't handle it no differently.”
Taylor says that while many times a community member wants to protect any young person being detained, he says in this case, police were doing their job.
“Officers will wait for their supervisor to respond. If the supervisor is delayed, and they're sitting and waiting there," Taylor said. "Meanwhile, the community is getting more people and they're getting more and more outraged and they're feeling their own concern.”
Taylor says now the focus of the story has changed.
“The focus seems to be on a bag of chips and not on the concerns of the store owners, the potential pattern, and the child himself," Taylor said.
Taylor says it was the police's responsibility to get the child back to their guardian, which they did.
According to WSTM, the officers involved are still on duty.
Syracuse’s mayor, Ben Walsh confirmed that the officer knew the child from prior interactions.
He says that officer did explain to the child that he would be taken home