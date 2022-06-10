 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles, 44, was among the teachers shot dead at the Robb Elementary School shooting at Uvalde, Texas.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students.

A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas.

Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack.

Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.

Mireles was finishing up her 17th year of teaching.

The school district's superintendent, Hal Harrell, remembered Mireles and Garcia as teachers who "poured their heart and soul" into their work.