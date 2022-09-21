US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 615 PM MST. * At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This has the potential to produce signfciant flash flooding as repeated showers and storms with intense rainfall move across the same locations. Expect many washes to experience flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Kohatk, Ventana, Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz and San Simon West. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE