Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president says the country could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace "without delay" in talks expected to resume Tuesday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
The Ukrainian leader stressed that the country's priority is ensuring its sovereignty and preventing Russia from carving up the country.
That's something Ukraine and the West say could now be Moscow's goal. Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining the western NATO alliance, which Moscow sees as a threat.
Zelenskyy said that the question of neutrality should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw.