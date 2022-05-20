 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

  • 0
Donald Trump

 Former President Donald Trump at a 'Save America' rally in Florence, Arizona on July 24, 2021. 

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James says Trump paid the fine Thursday but must still submit additional paperwork in order to have the contempt order lifted.

A Manhattan judge declared Trump in contempt of court April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena in James' long-running investigation into his business practices. Trump's lawyer did not immediately comment.