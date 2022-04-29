Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn't have records

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyers have provided a New York judge with an affidavit in which the former president claims he didn't turn over subpoenaed documents to the state attorney general's office because he doesn't have them.
But the Manhattan judge on Friday rejected pleas to lift the sanctions he imposed earlier in the week.
The judge says Trump should have explained how he stores his records and efforts made to locate the subpoenaed files.
Trump says in the affidavit that he believed any papers would be in the possession of the Trump Organization.
Trump is appealing a contempt ruling and a $10,000-per-day fine.