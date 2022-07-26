Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1244 PM MST, a dust channel was 9 miles southwest of Picacho, or
21 miles southeast of Casa Grande, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 226.
Route 79 between mile markers 113 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus
Forest, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech hours after his Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, exhorted Republicans to stop looking backward.

Trump's appearance in the nation's capital — his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office despite Trump's frantic efforts to remain in power — comes as some who are mulling White House bids have been increasingly willing to challenge him directly. They include Pence, who on Tuesday outlined his "Freedom Agenda " not far from where Trump was to speak before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second Trump term.

While the former president remains consumed by the election he falsely claims was stolen from him a year and a half ago, Pence again implored the party to look to the future as he mulls his own.

"Some people may choose to focus on the past, but elections are about the future," Pence said in an address to Young America's Foundation, a student conservative group. "I believe conservatives must focus on the future to win back America. We can't afford to take our eyes off the road in front of us because what's at stake is the very survival of our way of life."

The former White House partners were making dueling appearances again after campaigning for rival candidates in Arizona on Friday. Their separate speeches come amid news that Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Short was at the Capitol that day as Pence fled an angry mob of rioters who called for his hanging after Trump wrongly insisted Pence had the power to overturn the election results.

Pence has repeatedly defended his actions that day, even as his decision to stand up to his boss turned large swaths of Trump's loyal base against him. Polls show that Trump remains, by far, the top choice of GOP primary voters, with Pence far behind.

That contrast was on display Tuesday as Trump prepared to speak before an audience of hundreds gathered for the America First Policy Institute's two-day America First Agenda Summit. Composed of former Trump administration officials and allies, the group is widely seen as an "administration in waiting" that could quickly move to the West Wing if Trump should run again and win. The event had the feel of a Trump White House reunion — but one without Pence.

Pence, meanwhile, received a friendly — but not enthusiastic — welcome from the students, who struggled to break into a "USA!" chant.

In his remarks, he repeatedly touted the "Trump-Pence administration." But the first question he received was about his growing split with Trump, which is particularly stark given the years he spent as the former president's most loyal sidekick.

Pence denied the two "differ on issues," but acknowledged, "we may differ on focus. I truly do believe that elections are about the future and that it's absolutely essential, at a time when so many Americans are hurting and so many families are struggling, that we don't give way to the temptation to look back."

Also on Tuesday, Simon & Schuster announced the title of Pence's upcoming book, "So Help Me God," which will be published in November. The publisher said the book is the "most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration," but also "chronicles President Trump's severing of their relationship on January 6, 2021,when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution."

Trump allies have urged him to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign.

He has spent much of his time since leaving office spreading lies about his loss to sow doubt about Biden's victory. Indeed, even as the House Jan. 6 committee has been laying bare his attempts to remain in power and his refusal to call off a violent mob of his supporters as they tried to halt the peaceful transition of power, Trump has continued to try to pressure officials to overturn Biden's win, despite there being no legal means to decertify it.

In his speech Tuesday, Trump planned to focus on public safety, said his spokesperson, Taylor Budowich.

Republican Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said he'd be among several GOP senators planning to attend Trump's speech.

"You're going to hear the same thing that you hear at all the other speeches," Tuberville told reporters at the Capitol. "But, you know, go down there and listen, as a lot of us will."

Beyond the summit, staff at the America First Policy Institute have been laying their own groundwork for the future, "making sure we do have the policies, personnel and process nailed down for every key agency when we do take the White House back," said Brooke Rollins, its president.

The group is one of several Trump-allied organizations that have continued to push his polices in his absence, including America First Legal, dedicated to fighting Biden's agenda through the court system, the Center for Renewing America and the Conservative Partnership Institute.

___

AP writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.