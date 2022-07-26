This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1244 PM MST, a dust channel was 9 miles southwest of Picacho, or
21 miles southeast of Casa Grande, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 226.
Route 79 between mile markers 113 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus
Forest, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

13-year-old Alena Analeigh has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.

 D. Lacy Photography

A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.

Alena Analeigh Wicker shared the news on Instagram with her more than 20,000 followers recently.

"I've worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams. Mama I made it," the teenager posted below a picture of her program acceptance letter.

She was accepted into the Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Heersink School of Medicine, the school confirmed in a statement to CNN.

The program is a partnership between the medical school and HBCU's across Alabama, and it provides early acceptance to the students who meet the requirements for acceptance and matriculation, according to their website.

Alena posted to Instagram that she graduated high school last year at the age of 12, and she has already accumulated a list of impressive accomplishments.

In an interview with the Washington Post, she said, "I'm still a normal 13-year-old."

But not quite. She's currently a student at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University earning two separate undergraduate degrees in biological sciences, according to the Washington Post.

And yet, how does she do it all at such a young age?

"I just have extremely good time management skills and I'm very disciplined," she told the Washington Post.

She also created "The Brown STEM Girl," to engage, empower and educate girls of color in STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to its website.

The Brown STEM Girl Foundation honors the legacy of Katherine Johnson, a trailblazer for African-American mathematicians at NASA.

Alena keeps the public updated on her journey, posting on her Instagram and Facebook page, where she expresses her love and passion for STEM, NASA and Legos.

Alena's mother told the Washington Post that she noticed her daughter's intellect since the science buff was a toddler.

"Alena was gifted," her mother, Daphne McQuarter, said. "It was just how she did things and how advanced she was. She was reading chapter books."

