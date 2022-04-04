Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares in a company planning to buy former President Donald Trump's new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key executives have departed.
The report by Reuters follows a filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp that it will miss a key deadline to file its annual financial statements.
The news has added to worries about Trump's Twitter rival, called Truth Social, after a February launch of the app was marred by outages and long wait lists to gain access.
The shares have fallen by more than a third since then.