 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

  • 0
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, Photo Date: July 24, 2021

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares in a company planning to buy former President Donald Trump's new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key executives have departed.

The report by Reuters follows a filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp that it will miss a key deadline to file its annual financial statements.

The news has added to worries about Trump's Twitter rival, called Truth Social, after a February launch of the app was marred by outages and long wait lists to gain access.

The shares have fallen by more than a third since then.

Recommended for you