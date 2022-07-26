Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1244 PM MST, a dust channel was 9 miles southwest of Picacho, or
21 miles southeast of Casa Grande, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 226.
Route 79 between mile markers 113 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus
Forest, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

Choco Taco
tbiley / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

A tech millionaire offered to buy it. A U.S. senator suggested that the government should force manufacturers to make it.

But so far, Klondike isn't budging from its plan to discontinue the Choco Taco.

Klondike confirmed Tuesday that the summer treat is being pulled from ice cream trucks, convenience stores and grocery shelves.

"Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," a Klondike representative said in an email. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."

The news came just days after ice cream maker Good Humor confirmed the demise of another nostalgia-steeped favorite: Toasted Almond Bars. Good Humor also cited production problems, saying it sometimes has to discontinue slower sellers in order to ensure distribution of more popular treats.

Klondike, which is owned by London-based Unilever, continues to sell cones, shakes and its signature Klondike bar nationwide.

The Choco Taco, invented in 1983 by a former ice cream truck driver, is a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell filled with fudge-swirled ice cream. It's dipped in chocolate and peanuts.

The news of its demise sent some Twitter users into a meltdown.

"There are bad decisions, like getting a face tattoo or French kissing an alligator. Then there are horrifically bad inexcusable decisions like discontinuing the Choco Taco," one fan tweeted.

Multi-millionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian called out Unilever on Twitter.

"I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Ohanian tweeted. Unilever didn't appear to respond.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, tweeted that he would invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate continued manufacture of Choco Tacos.

Klondike seemed to realize it had struck a nerve. In a later tweet Tuesday, the company said it was "working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years."

One place the Choco Taco might show up? Taco Bell. In February, the restaurant chain announced a collaboration with Klondike, testing Choco Taco sales at 20 locations in Los Angeles and Milwaukee. It was a welcome return for fans: Taco Bell used to sell Choco Tacos but took them off their menu in 2015.

A message seeking comment was left with Taco Bell Tuesday. Klondike also didn't respond when asked if Choco Tacos might be sold in the future at Taco Bell.