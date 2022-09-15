Sinema examines social media’s impact on Arizona’s border security

WASHINGTON (KVOA) – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema examined social media's impact on Arizona's security during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Thursday.
Sinema highlighted how cartels utilize social media to recruit Arizona teens for smuggling operations. Additionally, Sinema questioned how social media algorithms amplify and promote cartel-sponsored content.
"Every day, cartels post on social media platforms and recruit teenagers in Arizona to act as drivers for illegal operations. Lured by the promise of easy cash, these teens – some as young as 14 – then take their parents' cars to the border and participate in smuggling and trafficking," said Sinema, Chair of the Border Management Subcommittee. The Department of Homeland Security must do more to crack down on dangerous cartels' use of social media, secure the border, and keep Arizona families safe".
Sinema questioned TikTok and Meta executives on sharing the company's plans for preventing harm and stopping cartels from recruiting Arizona teenagers along the border.
