Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 350 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amado, or
about 8 miles north of Tubac, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 156 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the southern portions of the Rincon Mountains.
Radar estimated between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Rainfall runoff will rapidly fill the Martinez Wash with running
water. This wash drains into Mescal Arroyo  and eventually into
Cienega Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Eastern Pima County

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Martinez Wash, Mescal Arroyo, Agua Verde Creek, Cienega Creek, Ash
Creek, Paige Creek and Turkey Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR NORTHERN
PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 404 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 20 miles west of Avra Valley, or 31 miles west of
Marana, moving north at 20 mph. Storm chasers report a rapidly
rotating wall cloud with this storm.

HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoita, or
17 miles east of Tubac, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita and Patagonia Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles east of
Santa Rosa, or 32 miles north of Sells, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
north central Pima and south central Pinal Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 331 PM MST, An automated rain gage at Vahala Park, located 1
mile west of the intersection of Valencia and Highway 86 recorded
a total rainfall of 1.81 inches. Radar estimates that between 1.50
and 3.00 inches of rain has fallen in this area over the past
several hours. Flash flooding of
washes and other drainages in this area that eventually drain into
the Brawley Wash will persist. This warning extends the previous
warning in effect.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
West Branch Santa Cruz River, Santa Cruz River and Brawley Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 310 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms along and east of Interstate 19 between Amado
and Sahuarita. Rainfall runoff will continue to drain into
normally dry washes, roadway dips and other low-lying areas
resulting in minor flooding. Significant ponding of water is
likely.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Summit,
Corona De Tucson, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 244 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the southwestern portions of the Rincon
Mountains. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the Rincon Creek and Aqua Verde Creek watersheds.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Vail and Saguaro National Park East.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Pantano Wash, Agua Verde Creek, Cienega Creek, Paige Creek, Rincon
Creek and Coyote Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 346 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain between Sonoita and Elgin. Radar estimated between 1
and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Sonoita and Elgin.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Babocomari River, Sonoita Creek, Cienega Creek, Gardner Canyon and
Mud Spring Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 430 PM MST...

At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sahuarita, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson Estates
and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 259 and 267.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 46 and 63.
Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and
White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

police lights

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead on the beach near Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother.

The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. when a relative called police, worried the woman intended to harm her children.

The mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, was found 90 minutes later, barefoot and soaking wet, 2 miles (3 kilometers) down the boardwalk from the section of Coney Island where she lived.

Detectives were trying to question Merdy at the local police precinct house.

"So far, she's not said anything," said New York Police Department Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

The search for the children intensified after the mother was found alone. Police sent in a helicopter and marine units. The children were found at the water's edge shortly after 4:30 a.m. on a quiet section of beach about 13 blocks from the stadium where the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team plays.

Efforts to revive the children at a nearby hospital failed, Corey said.

Relatives identified the children as Zachary, 7, Liliana, 4 and Oliver, 3 months.

Merdy's mother, Jacqueline Scott, 56, told the Daily News that her daughter was a loving mother but had been having a rough time recently.

"She might have been going through postpartum depression," Scott told the newspaper. "She was a good mother."

Scott said she tried to talk to her daughter Sunday.

"I reached out to her yesterday and she said she was doing laundry and I said I wanted to speak to the kids," Scott said. "I tried to call her twice on the phone after that and there was no answer."

The children's bodies were found three blocks from Merdy's apartment building, where police had first gone when the search began. Corey said officers had canvassed the beach and the boardwalk, searched neighborhood streets and checked the local hospital in the hunt for the children before the mother was found on the boardwalk.

As they continued to search the area, police found a shoe in the water and bagged it as evidence.

A security supervisor for Merdy's building said the family had moved in less than a year ago. Corey said the mother had not been reported to authorities previously for abusing or neglecting her children.

A decision hadn't been made about what criminal charges Merdy might face.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

This version corrects the gender of the infant to male, not female, as police official had erroneously reported.

