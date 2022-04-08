 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 18 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph Sunday
afternoon, stronger Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine

David Gilmour

FILE - This July 2007 file photo shows David Gilmour, an English musician guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Pink Floyd.

 Joep Vullings / CC BY 2.0

LONDON (AP) — Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

"Hey Hey Rise Up" features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox.

The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv's St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour said the video was "a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music."

The song is being released Friday, with proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts.