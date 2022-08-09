 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Ohio declares Aug. 9 as Dolly Parton Day

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton on March 4, 2022. 

 extratv / YouTube

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine is a big fan of Dolly Parton and her philanthropy. So much so, that he's giving the Country music legend her own special day in the state.

Dewine has declared Aug. 9 as "Honorary Dolly Parton Day."

A news release from the governor's office says the singer/songwriter and actor will be visiting Columbus Tuesday.

She will help the city celebrate early literacy and the success of her Imagination Library of Ohio.

Parton's Imagination Library mails more than 327,000 young children in Ohio a free book every month.

The iconic performer has won 11 Grammy awards, is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

She also owns and runs Dollywood and several theme parks in the Tennessee mountains.

