Oct. 29 marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here's how to find a collection site

Opioid drugs

TUCSON (KVOA) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding a Take Back Day event Oct. 29.

The event aims to help residents dispose of unneeded medications that can become a gateway to addiction, according to officials.

Drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Collection sites are located around the country and will be collecting:

  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Patches
  • Other solid forms of prescription drugs

Click here to find a collection site. 

Drop off locations are safe and anonymous.