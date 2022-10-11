Oct. 29 marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here's how to find a collection site

TUCSON (KVOA) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding a Take Back Day event Oct. 29.
The event aims to help residents dispose of unneeded medications that can become a gateway to addiction, according to officials.
Drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Collection sites are located around the country and will be collecting:
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Patches
- Other solid forms of prescription drugs
Click here to find a collection site.
Drop off locations are safe and anonymous.