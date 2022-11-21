North Carolina woman celebrates 105th birthday with first party

A North Carolina woman had her very first birthday party on Friday; that part doesn't sound like news. But the fact that it is her 105th birthday definitely stands out.
Inside the senior living community in Cherryville, if you couldn't tell by all the well wishes, it's a special day for a very special woman.
"105 years old,” said Lorene Summey. She’s very popular around the community.
She's being celebrated all over the country and the world.
Each letter that lines the halls of Somerset Court Senior Living Space.
"Yesterday we received wisconsin, yes!"
All 1200 at least one from every state sends a very happy birthday to Laureen and that was just the beginning.
"You wanna go see a hoedown,” said Summey.
"It was everything you see here, she's a loving woman,” said Roger Summey.
But it wasn't just the party or a dedication from the mayor of our city or even the pony that paid a visit. It was Lorene's close friends that made her the happiest.
"Thank you, honey,” said Lorene. “I love you."