North Carolina Chick-fil-A tried to pay 'volunteers' with food instead of money

(CNN) — A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina has been looking for 'volunteer' workers, who would be paid with chicken sandwiches and fries instead of paying actual wages.
The store, in Hendersonville, posted the position on social media Tuesday. They called it a "volunteer-based opportunity," where drive-through workers would be paid with 5 entrees a shift instead of money.
Chick-fil-A ended up taking the post down after generating some backlash.
The store manager said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them,” and was different from full or part-time employment.
A Chick-fil-A spokesperson in Atlanta told The Washington Post Thursday that the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program.”