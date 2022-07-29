 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this evening. High levels
of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to
produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There
is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in
recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

North Carolina Chick-fil-A tried to pay 'volunteers' with food instead of money

(CNN) — A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina has been looking for 'volunteer' workers, who would be paid with chicken sandwiches and fries instead of paying actual wages.

The store, in Hendersonville, posted the position on social media Tuesday. They called it a "volunteer-based opportunity," where drive-through workers would be paid with 5 entrees a shift instead of money.

Chick-fil-A ended up taking the post down after generating some backlash.

The store manager said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them,” and was different from full or part-time employment.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson in Atlanta told The Washington Post Thursday that the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program.”