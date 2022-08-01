Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies

FILE - In this 2013 photo, Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval talks about his experiences in the military in Cortez, Colo. Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died at age 98. Sandoval died late Friday, July 29, 2022, at a hospital in Shiprock, N.M., his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday.