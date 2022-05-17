 Skip to main content
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

Elon Musk

FILE — Elon Musk in an interview with Insider on April 8, 2022. 

 Insider News/ YouTube

LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam.

Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday.

He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Agrawal posted a series of tweets explaining his company's effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.

