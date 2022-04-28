 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation: AP-NORC poll

  • 0
Ukraine

Destruction in Ukraine from the Russian Invasion, Photo Date: 4/12/2022

 General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults say misinformation around Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a major problem, and they largely fault the Russian government for spreading those falsehoods.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 61% of people in the United States say the spread of misinformation about the war is a major problem, with only 7% saying it's not a problem.

Older adults were more likely to identify the wartime misinformation as an issue, with 44% of those under 30 calling it a problem, compared with 65% of those 30 or older.