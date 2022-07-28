Monarch butterflies are in trouble; Here's how you can help

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1115 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 AM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms with an inch in 40
minutes. Radar also indicated up to 1.5 inches of rain has
occurred in parts of the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to
1.5 inches of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Box Canyon Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways and some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1027 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen in the Oro Valley area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro,
Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito
River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will maintain the minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Monarch butterflies are in trouble; Here's how you can help

  • 0
The Monarch Butterfly, Photo Date: 07/24/2021

The Monarch Butterfly, Photo Date: 07/24/2021

 Michele Dorsey Walfred / CC BY 2.0

Close your eyes for a moment and imagine a butterfly. My money says the fluttering insect you're envisioning has black-veined, reddish-orange wings outlined with white specks — the iconic attributes of our beloved, American, monarch butterfly.

Unfortunately, the species, which populates many childhood memories, is in trouble.

The migrating monarch butterfly was added last week to the "red list" of threatened species and categorized as "endangered" for the first time by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. That's two steps from extinct in the wild.

Scientists blamed the monarchs' plummeting numbers on habitat loss, climate change, and pesticide and herbicide use.

What can home gardeners do to support the monarch?

If everyone reading this planted one milkweed plant, the benefit would be palpable. Milkweed (Asclepias spp.) is the only plant monarch caterpillars eat, and it's where the adult butterflies lay their eggs. Without it, the species simply could not exist.

"But not all milkweed is the same," says Dawn Rodney, chief innovation and growth officer at the National Wildlife Federation in Reston, Virginia. For instance, "there is an invasive species called tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) that we're seeing more and more, and people are not understanding that it does more harm than good."

The non-native plant is problematic because it blooms for longer and, in temperate regions, does not die back. That can prevent butterflies from recognizing when it's time to migrate, and it can spread deadly parasites to the next year's generation of caterpillars.

To choose the right milkweed, use the National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder ( https://www.nwf.org/nativeplantfinder/ ).

Adult monarchs need other plants too, specifically ones with nectar-bearing flowers. The National Wildlife Federation also has a Monarch Nectar Plant List tool ( https://www.nwf.org/Garden-for-Wildlife/About/Native-Plants/Monarch-Nectar-Guides ), developed with Monarch Joint Venture and Xerces Society), to find plants appropriate for your location.

Choose plants native to your region for the highest-quality food source. Be sure to include late-season bloomers to provide monarchs with fuel for their annual fall migration.

Knowing the source of the plants you buy is important, too.

"There are a lot of growers that use different types of chemicals that are harmful to wildlife," Rodney said, referring to pesticides and herbicides intended to keep plants attractive on retail shelves. When you bring treated plants home, and butterflies lay eggs on them, the caterpillars that follow will die when they munch the leaves.

Neonicotinoid pesticides are especially harmful to the species, Rodney said, as they can kill bees and adult butterflies that ingest the toxic pollen and nectar of treated plants.

Since treated plants aren't labeled as such, Rodney advises asking garden center staff about their pest-management practices. Buying only from trusted, organic sources or growing your own plants from seed are other good options.

This brings me to pesticide use in the home garden. When we use chemicals on our plants, we accept beneficial insects, including monarchs, as collateral damage. We also endanger birds that eat those poisoned insects.

Even natural and organic pesticides can harm butterflies and other pollinators. But if you must use such a product, stick with insecticidal soaps, horticultural oils or Neem oil, and apply them only after dusk, when pollinators aren't active. Unlike many synthetic chemicals, these products lose their effectiveness when dry, so the butterflies will be safer by morning.

Finally, consider going the extra mile by setting up a butterfly puddling station: Create a mud puddle (or add water to sand) in a sunny spot of the yard and set a flat stone within it. Butterflies will sun themselves on the stone to raise their temperatures, and will sip water from the puddle to supplement their nectar diets with the salts, vitamins and minerals they need.