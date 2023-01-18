 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. Outlying
locations prone to colder temperatures may drop lower.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Mexican president says he'll consider 'El Chapo' request

  • 0
el chapo

Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman

 By Julia Leon

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence.

Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

Guzman has lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, said José Refugio Rodríguez, a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him. Rodríguez told local media that Guzman hasn't had adequate access to sunlight, visits, good food or medical care.

The Mexican Embassy in Washington said in its Twitter account that it had received an email from Rodríguez about the issue and had turned it over to Mexico's Foreign relations Department.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said "we will review it," adding: "You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights."

The U.S. and Mexico have a prison transfer agreement that allows inmates convicted in one country to serve out their sentence in their home country under certain circumstances. But given Guzman's crimes, his sentence and the risks he purportedly still poses, many doubt the agreement would apply in his case.