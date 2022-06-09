Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of La Luz del Mundo church has been sentenced to more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing girls.
Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after several of his victims made emotional pleas to the court in which they called him evil and a monster.
García, who is considered the "apostle" of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week to three felonies.
The church says he pleaded guilty because he didn't think he could get a fair trial.