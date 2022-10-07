McDonald's Happy Meal Halloween pail returns

McDonald's is going back to its tried and true way to celebrate Halloween.
Thursday the fast food giant announced on social media its Halloween happy meal pails will return to restaurants later this month.
McDonald's first introduced the pail set– featuring mcboo, mcpunk’n, and mcgoblin – back in 19-86.
guess who’s coming back pic.twitter.com/7iBvLVLyhB— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 6, 2022
The company says the trio will be back in participating restaurants nationwide starting October 18th.
Customers will be able to buy a happy meal pail through October 31st or while supplies last.