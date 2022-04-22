 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a "positive" call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it.

McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio Thursday that aired on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show.

In the Jan. 10, 2021 McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge then-President Donald Trump to resign.

McCarthy has released a statement calling the Times' account "false and wrong."