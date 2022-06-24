Man dies from injuries sustained in assault on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died at the hospital after being assaulted on Wednesday on Tucson's east side, police say.
Officers responded to Eastpointe Market Place at about 4 p.m. in reference to an assault in the parking lot.
Police say 37-year-old Christopher Hart was located with obvious signs of blunt force trauma. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hart succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
Detectives say there was initially an argument between Hart and a group of men. Later, more men reportedly arrived at the parking and physically assaulted Hart and his friend.
Police say the suspects fled the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.