Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

LeBron James becomes highest paid NBA player ever after signing two-year extension with LA Lakers, according to reports

  Updated
  • 0
LeBron James, pictured here in Los Angeles on March 5, has reportedly become the highest paid player in NBA history.

 Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James has agreed to a two-year extension to his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, in a deal worth $97.1 million, according to various reports, including ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The new contract takes the 37-year-old to $532 million in guaranteed career earnings, making him the highest paid player in terms of salary in the league's history, surpassing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

The deal includes a player option for the 2024/25 season, which means that James will be able to opt out of the final year of the contract if he no longer wants to stay with the team.

CNN has reached out to the Lakers to confirm the new contract.

The new deal puts to rest any notion of James, who is already an official billionaire, becoming a free agent next year with the four-time NBA champion and MVP instead focusing on making more history with the Lakers.

The new season gets underway on October 18 and, if he steers clear of injury, James should be on track to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

James averaged 30.3 points per game in 56 appearances last season despite the Lakers missing the playoffs in a difficult season.

But the franchise now has the salary-cap flexibility to add another max contract player to the team, potentially bolstering the star-studded roster which already boasts the likes of James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

