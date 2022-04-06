Kentucky teacher quits over class message controversy

A Kentucky elementary school teacher has resigned after writing what appeared to be LGBTQ-friendly message on a classroom white board.
Tyler Morgan says he wrote this message on his classroom board.
In a Facebook post, he noted he resigned from Estill County Schools on his own recognizance.
Some parents feel Morgan's message was inappropriate. While, others did not have an issue with it.
The Estill County Board of Education is investigating.
Superintendent Jeff Saylor said he had no problem with the statement, explaining the district must meet the needs of all students and families.
He said the main issue stemmed from a conversation that took place during class.
It's not clear what that conversation entailed, but the superintendent said it was not related to academic standards.
In a statement Saylor wrote,
"Of course, there are times that conversations may vary from that days lesson plan, but these conversations went far beyond the music curriculum. It is my job to make sure that parents are not surprised by these types of situations."
The Fairness Campaign, an organization that advocates against sexual orientation and gender discrimination, feels the district mishandled the situation.
"I would not be surprised at all if the school is sued," said Chris Hartman, the executive director of the Fairness Campaign.
Chris Hartman says talking about LGBTQ issues in the classroom could help students who may be struggling.
"We know that the rates of suicide, self harm, depression, and isolation among LGBTQ kids is astronomically high," said Hartman.
On Facebook, Tyler Morgan wrote: "I still firmly believe more work needs to be done in Kentucky to make sure all students feel safe, secure, and seen."
Dozens in the community say the stand behind Morgan.