Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected for most
of the area. Outlying locations prone to colder temperatures
may drop lower.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Microsoft

The Microsoft logo on a building, Photo Date: 9/25/2021

 Pexels

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to what it described as "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities."

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which will begin immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

The layoffs represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today," CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees.

"While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Nadella said. He emphasized the importance of building a "new computer platform" using advances in artificial intelligence.

He said customers that were accelerating their spending on digital technology during the pandemic are now trying to "optimize their digital spend to do more with less."

"We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," Nadella wrote.

Other tech companies have also been trimming jobs amid concerns about an economic slowdown.

Amazon and business software maker Salesforce earlier this month announced major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

Amazon said that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle company's history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company's workforce.

Nadella made no direct mention of the layoffs on Wednesday when he put in an appearance at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting happening this week in Davos, Switzerland.

When asked by the forum's founder Klaus Schwab on what tech layoffs meant for the industry's business model, Nadella said companies that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic are now seeing "normalization" of that demand.

"Quite frankly, we in the tech industry will also have to get efficient, right?" Nadella said. "It's not about everyone else doing more with less. We will have to do more with less. So we will have to show our own productivity gains with our own sort of technology."

Schwab also asked Nadella about employee loyalty to Microsoft. Nadella said workers "should think of Microsoft as a platform to be able to connect with our mission to achieve what's core to them. I think that's the social equation."

____

AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed to this story from London.