 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 103 and 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

&&

Jill Biden helps unveil postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan

  • 0
Jill Biden helps unveil postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan
CNN Newsource

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has helped unveil of a new U.S. postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan, a predecessor as first lady.

The Republican Reagan died in March 2016 at the age of 94.

Biden, a Democrat, said at a White House event that Nancy Reagan had served the American people with grace.

U.S Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the commemorative "forever" postage stamp will officially be issued on July 6 during a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

July 6 would have been Nancy Reagan's 101st birthday.