January 6 rioter who chased Capitol police officer near Senate chambers found guilty on all charges

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1.5 inch
of rain has fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Ajo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why and Charco 27.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, southwest Pima.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 541 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe. This will cause small
stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Aguajita Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

January 6 rioter who chased Capitol police officer near Senate chambers found guilty on all charges

Douglas Jensen, a January 6, 2021 rioter, was found guilty by a Washington, DC, jury on September 23 on charges related to the attack.

 Polk County Sheriff's Office

Douglas Jensen, a January 6, 2021, rioter at the forefront of a group that chased US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber, was found guilty by a Washington, DC, jury Friday evening on charges related to the attack.

Jensen was found guilty on each of the seven charges brought by the government, including assaulting, impeding or resisting an officer and obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years -- though the sentencing guidelines for Jensen will likely be far lower. Five of the charges were felonies and two were misdemeanor offenses.

During the trial, Jensen's attorney, Christopher Davis, told the jury that before January 6, Jensen had fallen down an internet "rabbit hole" and became a follower of the conspiracy theory known as QAnon. As part of it, Jensen believed that during the riot, officers would begin arresting elected officials who opposed President Donald Trump's efforts to stop the certification, Davis said, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Instead of arresting Pence, officers -- including Goodman -- defended the Capitol from the onslaught of rioters. Jensen, with a mob behind him, chased Goodman up flights of stairs near the Senate chamber as the officer led them away from the senators still inside.

According to prosecutors, Jensen was one of the first 10 rioters who breached the building that day.

He will be sentenced on December 16.

