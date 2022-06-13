Jan. 6 witnesses: We told Trump not to claim quick victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, and other top aides are testifying at the House hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.
Stepien pulled out of an in-person appearance because his wife was in labor, but the panel investigating the attack showed his previously recorded testimony.
Stepien has been expected to be a key witness as the panel delves deeper into what it calls the "big lie," the defeated Republican president's false claims of voter fraud.
The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.