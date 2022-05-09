Investigators work to ID 2nd set of remains from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A week after a decades-old body was found in Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are working to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains.

Two paddle boarders reported the find on Saturday in Callville Bay. The National Park Service confirmed the bones are human.

Las Vegas police aren't treating the find has a homicide.

The remains are currently with the Clark County Coroner's Office.

The discovery comes after a body in a barrel was found in the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir between Nevada and Arizona. In that case, police say the body was a man who had been shot in the '70s or '80s.