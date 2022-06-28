 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 1208 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. This
warning includes the Contreras Fire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will
likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills

Boxes of the drug mifepristone / abortion pill

Boxes of the drug mifepristone. The drug is one of two used together in "medication abortions." According to Planned Parenthood, mifepristone blocks progesterone, stopping a pregnancy from progressing. 

 Cropped Robin Marty / CC BY 2.0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.

Memes and status updates explained how women could legally get abortion pills in the mail.

Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in a state that has banned the procedure.

Facebook and Instagram responded by removing some of the posts. The platforms' parent company, Meta, said it has a policy against gifting or selling pharmaceutical drugs.