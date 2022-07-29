Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year

Trick or treat?
If it's a Hershey's treat, Halloween might get really scary.
The candy company says it won't be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.
The problem?
People started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn't slowed down.
Not to mention ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.
Hershey's CEO says they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production.
Regular sweets won out.
As for next year?
Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.