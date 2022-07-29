 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours
before gradually tapering off overnight.  Due to high levels
of moisture in the atmosphere there remains an elevated
threat of any strong or slower moving storm producing flood
producing rains.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year

Halloween
Pexels

Trick or treat?

If it's a Hershey's treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company says it won't be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

The problem?

People started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn't slowed down.

Not to mention ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey's CEO says they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production.

Regular sweets won out.

As for next year?

Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.