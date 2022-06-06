 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 103 and 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

&&

Gas prices surge 25 cents in a week, hitting a new record

  Updated
  • 0
The national average jumped to $4.87 a gallon, according to AAA, that's up 25 cents in the past week and 59 cents in the past month.

 Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The gas price spike keeps getting worse.

The national average jumped to $4.87 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That's up 25 cents in the past week and 59 cents in the past month.

There are now 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher, with the latest being Michigan and Indiana. Washington, DC, is also above $5.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts are just pennies away. Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

Unfortunately, prices could continue to climb.

Veteran oil analyst Andy Lipow told CNN he expects the national average to hit $5.05 a gallon in the next 10 days.

Oil, the biggest component of gasoline prices, continues to get more expensive — even after OPEC+ announced plans late last week to ramp up production.

Gas prices have been driven to record highs by a range of factors, including strong demand for energy as people drive and fly more.

Supply, on the other hand, has failed to keep up. The United States is pumping less oil than before Covid-19 began, and the market is signaling OPEC+'s increase is too little, too late. US crude jumped to a fresh three-month high of $120.99 a barrel Monday morning.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNN in a phone interview that he is feeling more optimistic about the ability of the US economy to get inflation under control without causing a downturn. But Zandi said the one catch would be a further spike in oil prices.

"If oil prices go to $150, we are going into recession. There is no way out," Zandi said.

