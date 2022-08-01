Four young siblings among dead in Kentucky's flooding

Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise.
As of Monday, the death toll was 30, including four siblings.
They were 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old.
Their parents got the flash flood warning early Thursday morning and got the kids out of their trailer, eventually watching it float off as they clung to a nearby tree.
But the water was too strong and all four kids were dragged away.
Their parents hung on to the tree for hours before being rescued only to find out all four of their kids had drowned. Their bodies were found the next day.
"Going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile plus from where they were last," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
More rain is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.