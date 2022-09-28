FDA proposes updates to 'healthy' claim on food packages

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 301 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the north and northeast portions of the
Tucson Metro Area. The heaviest rainfall, between 0.75 and
1.25 inches has occurred near Tanque Verde Road and Catalina
Highway.  This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 211 PM MST, a dust channel was near Picacho, or 14 miles south
of Coolidge, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists
utilizing area webcams.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 241.
Route 79 between mile markers 93 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture
Rocks, Red Rock, Cactus Forest and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 222 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms along and near Highway 286, and west of Arivaca
along Arivaca Road. This will cause running water in normally
dry washes, as well as significant ponding of water in
roadway dips and other low-lying areas.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Arivaca Creek, Guijas Wash, Las, Placeritos Wash, Moras Wash,
Las, Santa Margarita Wash, Puertocito Wash, Sasabe, Arroyo
del, Lopez Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash, Compartidero, Arroyo
del, Little Thomas Wash, Bailey Wash, Seco, Arroyo, Altar
Wash, Legunita Wash and San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Chalk Creek, Big Wash, Chirreon Wash, Indian Well Wash and
Guild Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock as well as Park
Link Drive between Interstate 10 and Highway 79.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FDA proposes updates to 'healthy' claim on food packages

  • 0
FDA proposes updates to 'healthy' claim on food packages

The FDA is proposing changes to the nutrition standards that foods must meet before they can carry the "healthy" label on their packages.

 Adobe Stock

The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing changes to the nutrition standards that foods must meet before they can carry the "healthy" label on their packages.

The proposal comes as the White House held its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and released a new national strategy to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity.

About 5% of foods are labeled as being healthy, which is a regulated claim. Foods that make the claim have limits on individual nutrients like fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, and they must contain minimum amounts of vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, protein and dietary fiber.

The FDA says that since the claim was first defined in 1994, nutrition and dietary science has changed, making the term outdated.

For example, certain cereals that have high amounts of added sugars still meet the definition of "healthy," but salmon, which is high in beneficial polyunsaturated fat, does not.

Updating the science

The proposed criteria change how the term "healthy" would be defined. Instead of counting only individual nutrients, healthy claims would also take into account the variety of nutrients present in foods, as well as the nutrient density.

In order to be labeled with the "healthy" claim, products would need to:

  • Contain a certain, meaningful amount of food from at least one of the food groups or subgroups -- such as fruits, vegetables or dairy -- recommended by the Dietary Guidelines.
  • Adhere to specific limits for certain nutrients, such as saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. The threshold is based on a percent of the daily value for the nutrient and varies depending on the food and food group. The limit for sodium, for example, is 10% of the DV.

For example, a cereal would need to contain three-quarters of an ounce of whole grains and no more than 1 gram of saturated fat, 230 milligrams of sodium and 2.5 grams of added sugars, the FDA says.

Foods that are rich in fats, like certain oils, nuts and seeds, would also be newly eligible for the healthy claim, the FDA says.

"Nutrition is key to improving our nation's health," US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release. "Healthy food can lower our risk for chronic disease. But too many people may not know what constitutes healthy food. FDA's move will help educate more Americans to improve health outcomes, tackle health disparities and save lives."

Proposal would have limited impact, critics say

Nutrition advocates say the proposed rule has some strengths but doesn't go nearly far enough to encourage better food choices.

"The potential impact as we see it is fairly limited," said Eva Greenthal, senior science policy associate at the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Greenthal says that the number of food products that currently carry the voluntary "healthy" claim is tiny and that making the standards more stringent might cause that percentage to shrink even more.

She points out that where people really struggle is with understanding when a food is not nutritious. The "healthy" claim doesn't help with that.

Instead, what the Center for Science in the Public Interest would like to see are labels on the front of food packages like those used in Mexico and the UK that alert consumers when foods are high in excess salt, sugars or saturated fats.

These warnings sometimes look like traffic lights or black stop signs.

"There's a large body of experimental research that rather favors nutrient warnings in terms of having a substantial effect on consumer choices and improving the overall healthfulness of food selected when grocery shopping," Greenthal said.

Greenthal says her group will be submitting comments on the proposed rule to voice its concerns.

