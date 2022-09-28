FDA proposes updates to 'healthy' claim on food packages

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 415 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 222 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms along and near Highway 286, and west of Arivaca along Arivaca Road. This will cause running water in normally dry washes, as well as significant ponding of water in roadway dips and other low-lying areas. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Arivaca Creek, Guijas Wash, Las, Placeritos Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Santa Margarita Wash, Puertocito Wash, Sasabe, Arroyo del, Lopez Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash, Compartidero, Arroyo del, Little Thomas Wash, Bailey Wash, Seco, Arroyo, Altar Wash, Legunita Wash and San Luis Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&