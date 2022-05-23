 Skip to main content
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

Monkeypox

FILE —  An electron microscopic image of monkeypox, Photo Date: 2003

 Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC

LONDON (AP) — A doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group has described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, said the leading theory to explain the more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Switzerland, France, the U.S. and Australia was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

