Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet,
with higher amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels as low as 3500 feet at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few outlying locations may touch on hard
freeze levels at or below 28 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to "make some noise for the world's richest man."

They did. Lots of booing.

It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, at Chappelle's show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.

He invited Musk onstage. The billionaire obliged, wearing an "I Love Twitter" T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

Chappelle joked to Musk: "Sounds like some of those people you fired." As the boos continued to ring out, the comic pointed out that "All you people booing, and I'm just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats."

Twitter is going through massive changes since Musk took over the social media platform, with the first few weeks of tenure seeing widespread layoffs and the restoration of several blocked accounts, including those of former president Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The other performers from the night, including Rock, Donnell Rawlings from "Chappelle's Show" and the hip hop group Black Star, came up on stage to say goodnight, while Musk also remained on stage. Chappelle asked Musk to repeat Rawlings' catch phrase from their classic show – "I'm rich b—-" Rawlings went first, and then Musk complied.

That's when Chappelle asked the crowd not to boo Musk as he needs him to open up the first comedy club on Mars. He also asked Musk if he could help Black Star's Talib Kweli, who Chappelle said had been banned from Twitter.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, responded by saying: "Twitter customer service here."

He stayed onstage and shook hands with many of the performers. Attendees had been required to lock up their phones during the show, but a few videos of the encounter made their way online.