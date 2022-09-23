Elijah McClain's death caused by complications from ketamine injection following restraint, coroner says in amended autopsy report

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, southwest Pima. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 541 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe. This will cause small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Aguajita Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&