Elijah McClain's death caused by complications from ketamine injection following restraint, coroner says in amended autopsy report

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1.5 inch
of rain has fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Ajo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why and Charco 27.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, southwest Pima.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 541 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe. This will cause small
stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Aguajita Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Elijah McClain's death caused by complications from ketamine injection following restraint, coroner says in amended autopsy report

  • Updated
  • 0

The autopsy report for Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody in Colorado three years ago, has been changed to update the cause of death from "undetermined" to "complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint," Adams County Chief Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan said Friday.

In August 2019, McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was walking home from a store when he was apprehended by Aurora police officers responding to a "suspicious person" call. Police said McClain had resisted and he was placed into a carotid hold.

Paramedics diagnosed McClain with "excited delirium" and administered the powerful sedative ketamine. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. Three days later, he was declared brain dead.

The original autopsy report listed the cause of McClain's death as "undetermined."

The coroner's office received body camera footage, witness statements and additional records that were part of a grand jury investigation and not available before the autopsy was performed, pathologist Dr. Stephen Cina wrote in the amended autopsy report.

"Simply put, this dosage of ketamine was too much for this individual and it resulted in an overdose, even though the blood ketamine level was consistent with a 'therapeutic' concentration," CIna wrote. "I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine."

Cina, who was assisted at the autopsy by Broncucia-Jordan, wrote that based on his training and experience, he still believes the manner of death is "Undetermined."

"I acknowledge that other reasonable forensic pathologists who have trained in other places may have their philosophy regarding deaths in custody and that they may consider the manner of death in this type of case to be either HOMICIDE or ACCIDENT," the pathologist added.

CIna could not determine whether the carotid hold contributed to McClain's death, he added.

But "I have seen no evidence that injuries inflicted by the police contributed to death," he wrote.

The amended autopsy report was signed in July 2021. It was released Friday after a Denver District Court judge approved the coroner's emergency motion.

McClain's death days after his interactions with police brought renewed scrutiny of the use of carotid holds and ketamine during law enforcement stops. His case gained renewed attention during Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Last year a grand jury indicted three police officers and two paramedics involved in the McClain case. They face charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges.

In 2021, the city settled a civil rights lawsuit with the McClain family for $15 million, and the Aurora police and fire departments agreed to a consent decree to address a pattern of racial bias found by a state investigation.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.