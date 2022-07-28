DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms produced heavy rain at the headwaters of Tanque
Verde Wash.  The flood wave has passed Tanque Verde Guest Ranch
with a peak of 2.8 feet and it is currently at 2.6 feet at 3:30
pm.  The water will continue flowing continue downstream and will
affect the North Wentworth Road and other low water crossing.  Get
out and away from the wash immediately, flash flooding is
ongoing and will continue moving downstream.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of Tanque Verde Creek.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque Verde Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in the Big Wash caused by excessive
rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...A four foot flood wave moved past SR79 on the Big Wash
shortly after noon and will continue downstream toward the CDO.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 114 PM MST, This water will continue moving downstream and
cross Edwin Road at the Pinal/Pima county line then continue
moving down toward the CDO.  It is possible the wash will
absorb a good part of the water as it flows downstream,
likely lessening the amount of flowing water as it moves
south.
- Big Wash is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants

  0
Muriel Bowser - Washington D.C. Mayor, Photo Date: 3/9/15

 CC BY 2.0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia has requested National Guard assistance to help stem a "growing humanitarian crisis" prompted by thousands of migrants that have been sent to Washington by a pair of southern states.

Mayor Muriel Bowser formally asked the White House last week for an open-ended deployment of 150 National Guard members per day as well as "suitable federal location" for a mass housing and processing center, mentioning the D.C. Armory as a logical candidate. She met on July 21 with Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president for homeland security, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The crisis began in spring when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., in response to President Joe Biden's decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers.

Since then the city estimates that nearly 200 buses have arrived, delivering more than 4,000 migrants to Union Station, often with no resources and no clue what to do next.

A coalition of local charitable groups has been working to feed and shelter the migrants, aided by a $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But organizers have been warning that both their resources and personnel were nearing exhaustion.

"This reliance on NGOs is not working and is unsustainable — they are overwhelmed and underfunded," Bowser said in her letter. She has repeatedly stated that the influx was stressing her government's ability to care for its own homeless residents and required intervention from Biden's government.

"We know we have a federal issue that demands a federal response," Bowser said at a July 18 press conference.

In her letter, Bowser harshly criticizes Abbott and Ducey, accusing them of "cruel political gamesmanship" and saying the pair had "decided to use desperate people to score political points."

Bowser does not have the authority to personally order a National Guard deployment, an issue that has become emotionally charged in recent years as a symbol of the district's entrenched status as less than a state.

Her limited authority played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol building by supporters of former President Donald Trump. When it became clear that the U.S. Capitol Police were overmatched by the crowds, Bowser couldn't immediately deploy the district guard. Instead, crucial time was lost while the request was considered inside the Pentagon, and protesters rampaged through the building.