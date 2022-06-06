Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures between 103 and 110 possible. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest days. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. &&