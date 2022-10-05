 Skip to main content
Crocs celebrating 20th anniversary with 'Croctober' giveaway

Crocs
Crocs via CNN Newsource

Crocs is giving away thousands of free pairs of its Clogs to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

It’s all part of its "Free Pair For All - Croctober" daily shoe giveaway, which is set to run through Friday, Oct. 7.

To participate, you must join the free Crocs Club and opt in for emails.

Crocs were first released in 2002.

The shoe brand got a resurgent bump during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported record annual revenue of $2.3 in 2021, that was up a whopping 67% over 2020.

