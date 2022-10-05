Crocs celebrating 20th anniversary with 'Croctober' giveaway

Crocs is giving away thousands of free pairs of its Clogs to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
It’s all part of its "Free Pair For All - Croctober" daily shoe giveaway, which is set to run through Friday, Oct. 7.
To participate, you must join the free Crocs Club and opt in for emails.
Crocs were first released in 2002.
The shoe brand got a resurgent bump during the Coronavirus pandemic.
We’re kicking off #Croctober with ✨free✨ Crocs for our fans! (Or if you're not a fan, are you tempted enough join the Croc side?) Here's how: 🐊 Enter daily Oct 1-7🐊 10am - 3pm ET 🐊 If you don't win on day 1, re-enter on day 2 (and on) for better and better chances.— Crocs (@Crocs) October 1, 2022
The company reported record annual revenue of $2.3 in 2021, that was up a whopping 67% over 2020.