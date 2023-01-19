Colorado police say rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal

DENVER, Colorado (CNN) — Authorities in Colorado say a man was hospitalized after he ate rat poison in his to-go order from a fast-food restaurant.
Police and the restaurant manager say it happened after the man argued with restaurant workers.
The Taco Bell restaurant is on Smoky Hill Road and Buckley and is now the focus of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
"At this time, it's labeled as criminal attempt homicide,” said Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Bartmann said a customer bought food at the restaurant Sunday afternoon. While there, he argued with employees.
Hours later, the man called 911 and was hospitalized.
"That hospital said they had a patient who has possibly consumed rat poison in his food from the same restaurant,” said Bartmann. “Right now, what we're looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant."
The manager of the restaurant called this ridiculous. She said they don't store any poison any rat poison here at the store. She said they turned over surveillance video.
The manager said deputies came back Sunday night and closed down the restaurant. “We poisoned somebody. We didn't do nothing like that, it didn't even add up,” said the manager.
Sheriff's investigators say the amount of rat poison in the man's to-go order was significant, and they're not ruling out any possibility of how it ended up there.
"But right now, we're looking at how did this substance get into this gentleman's food,” said Bartmann.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is not identifying the customer.
Meanwhile, Taco Bell's corporate communications responded to a local news station's request for comment.
They say the safety of customers and team members is a priority, and the franchisee who owns and operates the location has informed them they are working with local authorities in their investigation.