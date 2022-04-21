 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

  • 0
CNN
Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0

CNN's brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.

In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T.

It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros.

Discovery, under Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.

Licht says some CNN+ content will wind up on other company networks, and the streaming service's employees will get opportunities to apply for jobs elsewhere inside Warner Bros. Discovery.