 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap

  • 0
Chris Rock

FILE - Chris Rock presents the Oscar for Documentary Feature during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars on March 27, 2022. 

 Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S.

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars.

Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd Wednesday in Boston, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened."

Ticket prices to Rock's shows skyrocketed after Smith took to the awards stage Sunday and slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock.

Its board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

Recommended for you