Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 215 PM MST... At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corona De Tucson, or 9 miles east of Sahuarita, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Corona De Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and San Xavier Mission. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 261 and 278. Interstate 19 between mile markers 32 and 63. Route 86 between mile markers 165 and 171. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH