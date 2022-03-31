Biden commemorates Transgender Day, calls GOP bills 'wrong'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has commemorated Transgender Day of Visibility by celebrating prominent transgender Americans.
The Democratic president also is advocating against what his administration calls "dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks" passed in statehouses across the country.
Biden's administration Thursday announced new measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people.
One change is a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning April 11.
The administration is working to expand the availability of the "X" gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs.
Republican leaders have advanced measures targeting transgender people as part of a broader push to stoke culture wars. Biden says such legislation is "wrong."