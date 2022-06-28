 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden calls migrant deaths 'horrifying and heartbreaking'

  • 0
48 migrants dead in San Antonio

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the deaths of migrants who were in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas is "horrifying and heartbreaking."

At least 50 people died after being left in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, where temperatures approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

Biden said Tuesday: "Initial reports are that this tragedy was caused by smugglers or human traffickers who have no regard for the lives they endanger and exploit to make a profit."

The Democratic president says the tragedy shows the need to disrupt human smuggling networks.